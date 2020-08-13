Car engulfed with flames in Bettendorf

A car has now been damaged as the result of a fire that broke out Wednesday evening in Bettendorf.

The Local 4 News Team was preparing to do a live shot of storm coverage for the 6 p.m. newscast when they saw a Bettendorf Police truck racing through the area.

They followed the vehicle to see exactly what was going on.

When they arrived at the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and 26th Street, the first and only news station to do so, they saw a car engulfed in flames.

Local 4’s Alliyah Sims says neighbors were telling her the vehicle was owned by a contractor and that, according to the contractor, it was full of gas.

Sims reports hearing the sound of tires and batteries exploding, calling it a “drastic scene.”

There is still no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Stay tuned to FOX 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for more coverage from the scene.

Car engulfed in flames near the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and 26th Street in Bettendorf before 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, OurQuadCities.com)

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.