The Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation is teaming up with Bettendorf Cars & Coffee to rev up awareness of cool cars around the area and rev up fundraising efforts that help children participate in summer camps and recreation programs offered by the Bettendorf Parks & Recreation Department.

Bettendorf Cars & Coffee will host:

Monthly Cars & Coffee gatherings: These are informal gatherings that take place the first Saturday of every month starting at 9 a.m. at The Tangled Wood on April 1, May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 and Oct. 7.

“If you’re into cars, you’re in!” said Conor Flaherty of Bettendorf Cars & Coffee. “We’ll have free coffee for the drivers and passengers who attend, some giveaways, and most importantly – plenty of cool cars and great photo opportunities!” Flaherty added there are no dues or membership fees. All cars and car enthusiasts are welcome.

Concourse D’Quad Cities Car Show: This is a one-day, first-ever event that takes place Saturday, May 20, at The Tangled Wood. “We’re hoping to grow this into something big and special for our community and provide a car show experience that is unlike any other event in the Quad Cities Area,” said Flaherty.

The car show starts at 8 a.m. and awards will be announced at noon. Once again, all cars and car enthusiasts are welcome. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation.

“Events and fundraisers such as this held by the Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation help fund scholarships for families who need financial assistance to participate in Parks & Rec programs,” explained Kim Kidwell, culture & recreation director for the City of Bettendorf. “The city is extremely appreciative of the hard work and dedication of the Foundation.”

For more information, contact Conor Flaherty, Bettendorf Cars & Coffee, carsandcoffeebettendorf@gmail.com, or Matt Mooney, Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation, mattmooney52@gmail.com.