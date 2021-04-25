Car fire doused in Rock Island

Local News

by: Katrina Rose

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters extinguished a burning car Sunday morning in Rock Island.

It happened in the 300 block of 16th Avenue a little after 11:30 a.m. when firefighters responded to a report of a fire that started when a car was.

There was no word on if the vehicle could be salvaged. The driver remained at the scene and appeared to be okay.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story