Before firefighters extinguished a smoky car fire that started shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Rock Island, the blaze filled the air with smoke near the foot of the Centennial Bridge.

Our Local 4 News crew, the first station at the scene, saw the car fully engulfed at QC Mart Gaming laundromat on the corner of 15th Street and 3rd Avenue.

No one was injured in the Chevy Malibu fire that destroyed the vehicle. Firefighters said they were on the scene for less than an hour.