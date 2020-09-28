Car flips at 15th and Sturdevant, Davenport; no injuries reported

Police were at the scene of a crash shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday when a car flipped on its side in the area of 15th and Sturdevant streets, Davenport.

Debris littered the streets while rain poured. Police interviewed a woman who apparently had been driving and said she had not been drinking.

Police said there were no injuries.

Nearby a van had visible exterior damage. A tow truck arrived and emergency responders cleaned pieces of metal from the roadway.

Local 4 was the only station on the scene, and will update when details are available.