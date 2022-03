A car flipped on its side shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a crash in the intersection of Marquette Street and Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew saw police interview people at the scene. An ambulance with its emergency lights running was at the crash site, but we do not know whether anyone was injured. Debris was visible in the roadway.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.

