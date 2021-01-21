Car flips in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash left one car upside down at the intersection of John Deere Road and John Deere Place on January 21, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A two-vehicle crash left one car upside down at the intersection of John Deere Road and John Deere Place near Deere & Company World Headquarters in Moline on Thursday.

All involved are out of the vehicles, but at least one person might have been transported from the scene by ambulance. We are working to learn more details.

