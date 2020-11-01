Car flips on River Drive late Saturday

Police were at the scene of a vehicle that flipped near the intersection of River Drive and Forest Road after an accident shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday in Davenport.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene where police re-routed traffic from the since-vehicle accident. Although we do not know whether anyone suffered injuries, no ambulance was at the scene at 8:30 p.m.

