Car flips over in Friday night crash

Police were at the scene of a crash near a parking lot shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of East Kimberly Road, Davenport.
While a snow plow and traffic from nearby restaurants drove in the area, Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw police speak with at least one person. A tow truck arrived to transport the vehicle.
Although scanner traffic indicated someone was injured, we do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.
