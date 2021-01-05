Car flips over in Moline accident

A car ended up on its roof from an accident in the 6600 block of 34th Avenue in Moline on January 5, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency crews are at the scene of an accident in Moline where a car ended up on its roof.

Local 4 was the only news station at the accident that occurred just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday in the 6600 block of 34th Avenue, near Black Hawk College.

Police have confirmed that no one was injured.

34th Avenue is currently closed while crews clean up the scene.

