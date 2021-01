No one was injured when a red car flipped over in a single-vehicle crash about 10 p.m. Saturday near Mile Marker 108 on Highway 61 in Blue Grass.

All occupants of the car, as well as law enforcement, had left the area a few minutes after the accident.

The car flipped in the median area. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw freezing rain turn to snow while scanner traffic indicated multiple crashes throughout the Quad-Cities because of slippery roads.