Car flips upside down in Bettendorf

Emergency responders were on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash late Saturday evening in Bettendorf.
Police and fire crews arrived at the 1200 block of Crow Creek Road shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle reportedly flipped over.
The overturned vehicle appeared to have hit the back part of a nearby parked truck, causing significant damage before flipping onto a median.
It was confirmed there were no injuries.
Police blocked the surrounding area off to traffic as they continued to investigate.
No further information is available at this time.
Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.
