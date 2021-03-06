Car flips upside down in Bettendorf

Police and fire crews on the scene of a rollover crash that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday near the 1200 block of Crow Creek Road in Bettendorf. (Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

Emergency responders were on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash late Saturday evening in Bettendorf.

Police and fire crews arrived at the 1200 block of Crow Creek Road shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle reportedly flipped over.

The overturned vehicle appeared to have hit the back part of a nearby parked truck, causing significant damage before flipping onto a median.

It was confirmed there were no injuries.

Police blocked the surrounding area off to traffic as they continued to investigate.

No further information is available at this time.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

