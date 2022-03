A car struck a stone retaining wall in East Moline Tuesday afternoon, in the 1200 block of 20th Avenue Way.

Damage to the car around 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 (photo by Bryan Bobb).

The vehicle hit the wall and rolled over around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police officers were not able to give condition of the driver, but a 4-year-old passenger is okay.