Damage to a house after being hit by a car in East Moline, Illinois on January 11, 2020 (Bryan Bobb, Ourquadcities.com)

A house in East Moline was damaged Saturday morning after a car crashed into it.

Icy conditions caused a car to loose control and crash into the front of the house in the 900 block of 18 Avenue.

No one was injured in the accident.