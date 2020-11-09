Car hits light pole, passengers run from scene

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday after a van drove into a light pole at 49th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline.

Witnesses told Local 4 News several people in the van ran from the scene after the crash except for one person, who was limping and was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

49th Street and 5th Avenue, Moline: police on the scene where a van struck a pole. Local 4 News is first and only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/mifjXySLyE — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 9, 2020