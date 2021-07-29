Car hits pole in two vehicle accident

A car sustained front end damage in an accident on East Locust Street. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A sedan hit a pole in Davenport in two vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. That sustained significant damage to the front end.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of East Locust Street and Iowa Street around 2 p.m. Police initially couldn’t find the second vehicle. It was found nearby.

There were no injuries.