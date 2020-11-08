Car hits pole; no driver in sight

Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene about 9:15 p.m. Saturday when a car hit a pole at 20th Street and 5th Avenue, Rock Island.

Police were on the scene, but no driver was in the area. We do not know whether anyone was injured.

Officers said the driver crashed the car and ran.

The car appeared to have sustained major damage.

