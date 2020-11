A car crashed into a tree at 61st and Scott in Davenport on November 9, 2020. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

A car that a passenger said was “driving too fast” hit a tree near the intersection of 61st and Scott in Davenport.

The passenger in the car told Local 4 News that they were driving too fast.

Air bags were deployed and only minor injuries were suffered.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.