Car hits utility pole, catches fire

Just before midnight on Monday, deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of U.S. Highway 61 and 160th Street for a vehicle that caught fire after hitting a utility pole.

When deputies arrived they found a black Pontiac G6 and a utility pole fully engulfed in flames on 160th Street just west of U.S. Highway 61. The driver was out of the vehicle.

The Mediapolis Fire was called to the scene and extinguished the fire. The car was a total loss.

An investigation determined the Pontiac was traveling south on U.S. Highway 61 when it left the roadway and entered a field heading southwest toward 160th Street. The car first hit a culvert then the utility pole.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and failure to maintain control.