1  of  4
Breaking News
Three juveniles reported missing near river in Carroll County; one is airlifted to hospital
WATCH: Driver smashes into vehicles including Rock Island squad car, suspect still on the loose
More car burglaries in Bettendorf caught on camera
WATCH: Car broken into in Bettendorf
1  of  2
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News at 10
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa

Car in Rock Island smashes into multiple vehicles including a squad car, suspect still on the loose

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A driver creates havoc early Sunday morning in the District of Rock Island, plowing into multiple vehicles including a Rock Island Squad Car. The car then escaped on 18th Street.

That happened just before 1:30 am and shortly after that a vehicle matching the same description with heavy damage to the back of the car was run off the road at the intersection of 18th Street and 7th Avenue.

Rock Island Police tell Local 4 there was a warrant for the arrest of the driver and no arrests have been made. He was being sought after by the United States Marshals Service.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss