Car in Rock Island smashes into multiple vehicles including a squad car, suspect still on the loose

A driver creates havoc early Sunday morning in the District of Rock Island, plowing into multiple vehicles including a Rock Island Squad Car. The car then escaped on 18th Street.

That happened just before 1:30 am and shortly after that a vehicle matching the same description with heavy damage to the back of the car was run off the road at the intersection of 18th Street and 7th Avenue.

Rock Island Police tell Local 4 there was a warrant for the arrest of the driver and no arrests have been made. He was being sought after by the United States Marshals Service.

There were no injuries reported.