Car knocks pole down Sunday evening, blocks busy street

A car crashed into a utility pole, destroying it and knocking it into the street, shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of 17th and Marquette streets, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw power lines down. Debris from the heavily damaged car was scattered in the street.

Firefighters, police and am ambulance crew were at the scene. We do not know whether anyone was injured or ticketed.

Emergency responders are on the scene after a car hit and knocked over a pole on the 1700 block of Marquette St., Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees a tow truck arrive.