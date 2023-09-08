UPDATE: A 33-year-old man died Friday after a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Hyundai Elantra collided at the intersection of 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in Rock Island, according to a news release from Rock Island Police.

Preliminary information indicates the motorcycle was headed east on 7th Avenue when it struck the Hyundai, which was headed north on 43rd Street crossing the 7th Avenue intersection, the release says.

Rock Island Fire Department personnel extricated the Hyundai driver. Both the motorcyclist and driver were transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the hospital while the 34-year-old driver of the Hyundai was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither person was identified in the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit. No further information was available Saturday.

EARLIER: A car and a motorcycle collided about 7 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 43rd Street, Rock Island.

Our Local 4 News crew saw a blue hatchback with a badly dented driver’s-side door. The motorcycle was severely damaged.

Seventh Avenue was blocked for some time at 38th Street.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or charged in connection with the crash. Local 4 News will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.