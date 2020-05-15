Car rear ends delivery truck in Davenport

A car ran into the back of a delivery truck in the 3000 block of East Locust Street in Davenport on May 15, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

A FedEx truck sustained some rear damage when a car slammed into while it was stopped to make a delivery Friday afternoon.

The car had heavy damage to its front end as a result of the collision in the 3000 block of East Locust Street in Davenport.

There is no information at this time if there were any injuries.

