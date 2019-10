A car rolled over and ended up in the trees along Jersey Ridge Road on October 9, 2019. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

A car ended up in the trees near Jersey Ridge Road and 56th Street in Davenport.

A car going south on Jersey Ridge left the road, clipped a couple of trees and ended up on its side.

There is no report of any injuries at this time.

