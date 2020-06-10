Car running from police caused crash in Rock Island

Local 4 News was the only station at a two car accident on Tuesday evening that was caused by a car that ran from a traffic stop in Rock Island.

On Tuesday around 8pm, Rock Island Police attempted to pull over a Grey Impala in the area of 25th Street and 15th Avenue, but the vehicle sped away traveling south on 25th Street.

It ran a red light at the intersection of 25th Street and 18th Avenue and was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the Impala was taken to UnityPoint – Trinity in Rock Island and then was transferred to OSF Hospital in Peoria. The other driver only suffered from minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an independent crash reconstruction.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.