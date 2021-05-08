Car show brings happiness to disabled community; 3 public events set for this weekend

People at the ARC of the Quad Cities got to enjoy a cruise-in car show Friday afternoon.

The Moline nonprofit teamed up with Kirby Family Racing and Quad Cities Cruisers to bring classic cars and race cars to people with disabilities.

People at the ARC don’t normally get a chance to see cruisers up close.

Car show organizers say it’s important to give them these kinds of experiences.

“It’s amazing. It is absolutely amazing. It’s something that you can’t describe in words,” said Nathan Kirby, a spokesperson for Kirby Family Racing. “Just seeing that happiness, and that’s what it’s about. It’s about making memories to us. Not just for us but for the people around us.

There are plans to hold another cruise-in later this year at the Black Hawk Area Special Education Center in East Moline.

Meanwhile, the Quad Cities Cruisers have three more events open to the public this weekend:

Saturday, May 8

Sunday, May 9

Dakota Wolber Memorial Car Show, Mount Carroll

