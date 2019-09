The 48th annual Vintage Rods’ Car Show had its fair share of antique cars.

The event went on at Black Hawk College in Moline despite the gloomy conditions outside.

There were more than 400 vehicles from all around the Midwest.

Prizes were awarded to people throughout the day.

“It’s nice seeing everybody out here,” said Bob King with the car show. “We all got one thing in common, we all enjoy the older cars.”

The money raised from the car show will be donated to the Black Hawk College Foundation.