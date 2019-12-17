Car stolen at gunpoint

A car was stolen in Davenport after a man displayed a gun and demanded the keys on Monday.

Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of West Kimberly Road around 6:31 p.m. after a report of a robbery.

Police say a person leaving an area business and walking to their vehicle was approached by a subject who displayed a handgun and demanded their car keys. After obtaining the keys the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. No injuries were reported.

Davenport Police recovered the vehicle, unoccupied, in the 4200 block of El Rancho Drive around 10:23 p.m.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.