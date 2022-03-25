Emergency crews investigated how a driver apparently lost control, then hit a power pole and a garage about 7:15 p.m. Friday on the 3200 block of 16th Avenue, Rock Island.

The pole was snapped in half, and live power lines dangled from it. The garage had significant damage.

Firefighters went through the neighborhood to determine whether anyone lost power after the crash.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed in the crash. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.