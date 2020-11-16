Car strikes house late Sunday

Davenport police responded to a report of a car that struck a house about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene in the area of the 2800 block of Western Avenue.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. No driver was in sight minutes later, and a tow truck arrived to transport the car, a four-door Chevrolet, from the yard of the home.

Police are on the scene of a car that struck a house near the 2800 block of Western Ave., Davenport. Local 4 News is the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/XqGL5Js715 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 16, 2020

Police are on the scene of a car that struck a house near the 2800 block of Western Ave., Davenport. Local 4 News is the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/v15UzSxL96 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 16, 2020