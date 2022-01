Police were on the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday after a car struck a power pole in the area of 15th and Marquette streets, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw an ambulance with its emergency lights on leave the area. The car’s air bags deployed. Squad cars blocked traffic from the scene.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when they are available.

Davenport Police are on the scene after a car struck a power pole in the area of 15th and Marquette Streets. pic.twitter.com/VrNEp1Uqhb — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) January 8, 2022