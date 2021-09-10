Car strikes utility pole Friday night

When police arrived, no one was in the Dodge Charger that struck a utility pole shortly after 8:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Perry and 17th streets, Davenport,

Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw neighbors gather to see the damage. Some spoke with officers, who said no occupants were in the car when police arrived.

Officers did not know whether anyone was injured. A MidAmerican Energy crew was dispatched to manage downed power lines.

