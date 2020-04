Davenport, Iowa — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a vehicle stuck in the flood waters near Marquette and River drive in Davenport Thursday morning.

Upon arrival they found a car stuck with flood waters around half-way up the tires.

When Local 4 arrived on the scene, the driver had been helped out of the car with no injuries.

A tow truck driver on the scene was also having difficulty navigating the flood waters for fear his truck would also be stuck.