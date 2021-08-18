Car takes out power pole, blocks traffic and trains

UPDATE: The road has reopened.

EARLIER UPDATE: A single-car crash on U.S. 67 took out a power pole, preventing vehicle and train traffic from operating.

One person suffered minor injuries.

The car was headed towards Clinton in the 24000 block of Great River Road.

The road was closed and traffic was rerouted due to downed power lines and any trains on their way also would be stopped.

MidAmerican Energy is on the scene to repair the line and pole. The LeClaire and Princeton fire departments, Scott County deputies and the LeClaire Police Department are there as well.

(Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)