A car dealership in Maquoketa reports thieves took four cars from the lot. It happened at Brad Deery Motors between 0ctober 12 and 13. An employee told Local 4 News cars have been stolen in the past, but never four cars in such a short time.

The dealership has surveillance video that’s now in the hands of police. The car dealership is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps find the stolen cars.