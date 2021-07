Car thieves on the prowl, it’s a crime that’s been caught on camera.



Local law enforcement with a push to catch them in the act.



From the beginning of the year to today there’s been a total of 442 vehicles stolen in the Quad Cities.



Out of those 442 cars that have been stolen, there’s been 280 in Davenport, 27 in Bettendorf, 80 in Rock Island and 93 in Moline.