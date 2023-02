Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were at the scene of a crash about 8 p.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of West Locust Street, Davenport.

A car with extensive damage was towed from the scene after a crash about 8 p.m. Saturday on West Locust Street. (photo by Linda Cook)

Our Local 4 News team saw a car with extensive front-end damage being towed from the scene while emergency responders cleaned up debris in the street nearby.

We do not know whether anyone faces charges or was injured. We will stay in contact with Davenport Police to provide details when they become available.