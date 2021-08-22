Car, truck crash injures six Saturday

Six people were injured after a car/truck crash shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Henderson County.

In the area of 700 E at 750 N, a 2020 gray Nissan Altima driven by 46-year-old Angela Bowman, of Burlington, collided with a 2011 blue Ford F150 truck driven by 69-year-old Bradley Shaw, of Dallas City, Ill., according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

The Nissan was traveling north and the truck was traveling south. Bowman did not yield turning left onto 750 N and hit the truck in traffic, the release says.

Bowman’s passengers were Andrew Logel, 28; Alexandra Andrews, 24; and a 5-year-old girl, all of Burlington.

Shaw’s passenger was a 4-year-old boy from West Burlington,

All four people in the Nissan were transported from the scene with serious injuries. Both occupants of the truck suffered minor injuries, the release says.

Bowman was issued a citation for failure to yield.