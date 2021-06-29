Car wash fundraiser will support Honor Flight of the Quad Cities

Aqua Tech will offer free washes at its location at 6280 N. Elmore Ave., Davenport, with goodwill donations to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Hours will be 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday., a news release says.

“There is no better way to celebrate Independence Day than by raising money to help honor those who have fought to defend our freedom,” stated owner Brad Burt. “Our goal is to wash 2,000 cars in twp days and raise $10,000.”

Within the first five years of operation at the Eldridge location, Aqua Tech donated more than $25,000 back to local charities.