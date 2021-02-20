Car wash roof collapses Saturday on two vehicles underneath

Two people escaped safely shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday when a snow-packed Davenport car-wash roof collapsed on the vehicles underneath it.

The vehicles were removed with damage to their front hoods from the Rabbit Wax Car Wash on the 3400 block of Rockingham Road, Davenport.

There were no injuries. Local 4 News, the only station on the scene, will share more details as we learn more.

The roof of Rabbit Wax Car Wash in Davenport has collapsed. 2 cars are damaged and the drivers were inside when it happened. Fortunately there were no injuries. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/NMkjiqbOTI — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) February 20, 2021