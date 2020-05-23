Caravan Carnival in Davenport provides fun games at a safe distance

The Handicapped Development Center held a Caravan Carnival for anyone who receives services from HDC on Friday.

HDC day services have been closed since March 17, 2020, and as a result, many participants have been unable to see each other, nor have staff been able to see many of the participants.

The Caravan Carnival provided some interaction and fun Friday evening with games set up in the HDC parking lot. Participants drove through the parking lots and played games through their windows.

Equipment was sanitized regularly throughout the day.