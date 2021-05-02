Carbon Cliff asked to conserve water

In a post on its website Sunday, the Village of Carbon Cliff asked residents to conserve water.

“Over the next 24 hours, the Village is asking that residents below the hill and in the Cliff Heights area conserve water,” the post says. “Please hold off on watering lawns, filling swimming pools, etc. Due to a technical malfunction, the water tower slowly drained over night.”

“We are in the process of building up pressure to fill the water tower and everyone should have normal pressure by mid-day tomorrow (Monday,)” the post says. “We thank you for your understanding.”