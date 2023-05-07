Students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Riverdale, and Moline high schools will test cardboard boat designs at a regatta cardboard boat competition on Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.

The Quad City Engineering and Science Council will judge the event and present awards. Six schools and more than 50 students will compete. The public is welcome.

The 30 or more boats will be on display at 9 a.m. at the lagoon shelter. Administrators and teachers will also square off with their designed boats about noon. Bettendorf High School Principal Kristy Cleppe will compete in her own boat this year.



Regatta Cardboard Boat Race



Problem: To build a one-person vessel made from the construction of cardboard. It must be maneuverable and stay afloat for approximately 600 yards.

Rules: