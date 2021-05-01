Cardboard Boat Regatta Race set for Middle Park Lagoon

The 12th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta Race will be held on Friday, May 14, at Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon at 2016 Parkway Drive, Bettendorf.

This is the third competition in the QC High School Tech Challenge, a STEM challenge series with the top high school winning the traveling trophy and an individual winning top prize.

This year’s theme for the event is “Superheroes,” with teams encouraged to design and decorate their boat accordingly. The boat with the best decorative design supporting the theme will receive a judged award.

Races will begin about noon, with a special teacher/school admin/STEM professional race challenge afterward.

Remaining teams will compete, followed by an award ceremony at 2 p.m.