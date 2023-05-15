Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon hosted the 14th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta Competition on Friday, May 12 and the winners have been announced.

Seven area high schools fielded 30 teams with 95 students who build and raced their cardboard boats. The teams and students presented their projects to judges and then one or two students from each team paddled a 600-yard course on the lagoon, aiming for the fastest completion time.

The competition is one of a series of three QC Tech Challenge events held by the Quad City Engineering and Science Council (QCESC). The others are the Battle of the Bridges, held at the Putnam February 24-25 and the Trebuchet Egg Throw, held April 21 at Bettendorf High School.

Pleasant Valley High School has been declared the overall winner of the 2023 QC Tech Challenge and they will receive a travelling trophy. The winner of the QC Tech Challenge Scholarship, worth $1,000, will be announced later.

Winners of the Cardboard Boat Regatta include:

(all photos courtesy QCESC)

1st Place Team: Next Level, Pleasant Valley High School, Spencer Roemer, Jake Perkins, Molly Albrecht, Kael Stewart

2nd Place Team: Might Morphin’ Boat Builders, Pleasant Valley High School, Jacob Stevens, Ryan Barnes, Katie Zimmerman, Isaiah Steele

3rd Place Team: For Ships & Giggles, Bettendorf High School, Tyler Huesmann, Aiden Neofotist

Innovation Award Team: Pay Up, Pleasant Valley High School, Aden Anderson, Keira Bowman, Cooper Swihart

TUTNAM (Best Theme) Award Team: Kevin’s Disciples, Moline High School, Jaxon Roberts, Logan Schelker, Zachary Houtekier, Owen Gault

For more information on the QCESC, click here.