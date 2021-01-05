Cardiologist returns to MercyOne in Clinton

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced the return of interventional cardiologist Ali Albaghdadi, MD on January 1, 2021, to its facilities.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Ali and his family back to MercyOne and the Clinton community,” said Ryan Grekoff, senior vice president, MercyOne Medical Group – Clinton. “Dr. Ali’s dedication, knowledge and expertise will serve our community well.”

Dr. Ali was a staff physician in the department of cardiology at Medical Associates in Clinton where he served as the director of Medical Associates Outpatient Heart Center in 2018, director of cardiac rehabilitation services from 2013 to 2018, and director of cardiovascular services and cardiac catheterization laboratory from 2010 to 2013, both at MercyOne in Clinton.

Most recently, Dr. Ali was a staff physician in the department of cardiology at Monroe Clinic in Monroe, Wisconsin.

Dr. Ali received his undergraduate degree from Loyola University in Chicago, and his medical degree from Rosalind Franklin School of Medicine/Chicago Medical School. He is fellowship-trained in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular medicine from the University of Iowa and in heart failure from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Dr. Ali completed his residency in internal medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Dr. Ali is currently accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled with him at MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza by calling (563) 519-1844.