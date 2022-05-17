Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C. (CVM) and Trinity Health Foundation will award more than $33,000 in scholarships to 23 students at the CVM Scholarship Awards event Thursday.

This is an annual event to celebrate scholarship recipients, the families that support them and the donors of the CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Scholarship who make this scholarship and event possible, a news release says.

Robert J. Erickson, president & CEO, UnityPoint Health–Trinity will present the keynote address.

The event will be 5:30 pm. Thursday at Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C.–Illinois, 1100 36th Ave., Moline.

The CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Scholarship was created by cardiologists at Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C.–Illinois to support and advance quality cardiac patient care through education and research and to promote and encourage excellence in math and sciences, the release says.

Scholarship funds are managed and distributed by Trinity Health Foundation.

For more information, contact Trinity Health Foundation at 309-779-7610 or email foundation@unitypoint.org.