More than 60 businesses and organizations will be on hand to meet with job seekers at the 32nd annual Carl Sandburg College Career Expo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in John M. Lewis Gymnasium on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd.

(sandburg.edu)

The Career Expo is free and open to the public. Job seekers will have the opportunity to network with businesses and organizations from the region, explore career fields and learn about Sandburg’s programs of study. For more information, including a list of participating organizations, visit here.

The following organizations are scheduled to participate (the list is subject to change) :

Advance Services

Beacon of Hope Hospice

B.D.i Screens

Brookstone of Aledo

Carl Sandburg College

Carle Health

Caring Senior Service

Carthage Police Department

Carthage System and Professional Swine Management

Castor Home Nursing

Caterpillar

DD Homes

Eagle View Community Health System, Inc.

First Mid Bank & Trust

Galesburg Area Officials Association

Galesburg Fire Department

Galesburg Police Department

Galesburg Radio

Gates Corporation

Genesis Health System

Graham Health System

Great River Health

Heat and Control

Help at Home

Horizons HR

Illinois Air National Guard

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services

Illinois Department of Corrections

Innovative Production USA

Klingner and Associates

Knox County Health Department

Knox County Sheriff’s Department

Knox-Warren Special Education District

LHC Home Health

Local 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters JATC

Martin Tractor

Mary Kay Cosmetics

McDonough District Hospital

McLean County Sheriff’s Department

Memorial Health

Memorial Hospital and West Central Illinois AHEC

Northstar Memorial Group

OSF HealthCare

Peoria Electrical JATC

Scribe America

Seminary Village

Sheetmetal Workers 91

Smithfield

Stone Hayes

The Kensington

The Salvation Army, Chicago

United States Air Force

United States Army

United States Marine Corp

United States Navy

United States Postal Service

Unity Point Health

USDA – Natural Resources Conservation Service

Warren Achievement Center

Western Illinois Managed Home Services

Wexford Health Sources

Western Illinois University Army ROTC

Workforce Office of Western Illinois

Yetter Manufacturing

Additional organizations may be represented the day of the event. For more information, contact Tracy Engstrom, coordinator of career development, at 309.341.5246 or tengstrom@sandburg.edu, or visit here.