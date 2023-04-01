More than 60 businesses and organizations will be on hand to meet with job seekers at the 32nd annual Carl Sandburg College Career Expo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in John M. Lewis Gymnasium on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd.
The Career Expo is free and open to the public. Job seekers will have the opportunity to network with businesses and organizations from the region, explore career fields and learn about Sandburg’s programs of study. For more information, including a list of participating organizations, visit here.
The following organizations are scheduled to participate (the list is subject to change) :
- Advance Services
- Beacon of Hope Hospice
- B.D.i Screens
- Brookstone of Aledo
- Carl Sandburg College
- Carle Health
- Caring Senior Service
- Carthage Police Department
- Carthage System and Professional Swine Management
- Castor Home Nursing
- Caterpillar
- DD Homes
- Eagle View Community Health System, Inc.
- First Mid Bank & Trust
- Galesburg Area Officials Association
- Galesburg Fire Department
- Galesburg Police Department
- Galesburg Radio
- Gates Corporation
- Genesis Health System
- Graham Health System
- Great River Health
- Heat and Control
- Help at Home
- Horizons HR
- Illinois Air National Guard
- Illinois Department of Children and Family Services
- Illinois Department of Corrections
- Innovative Production USA
- Klingner and Associates
- Knox County Health Department
- Knox County Sheriff’s Department
- Knox-Warren Special Education District
- LHC Home Health
- Local 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters JATC
- Martin Tractor
- Mary Kay Cosmetics
- McDonough District Hospital
- McLean County Sheriff’s Department
- Memorial Health
- Memorial Hospital and West Central Illinois AHEC
- Northstar Memorial Group
- OSF HealthCare
- Peoria Electrical JATC
- Scribe America
- Seminary Village
- Sheetmetal Workers 91
- Smithfield
- Stone Hayes
- The Kensington
- The Salvation Army, Chicago
- United States Air Force
- United States Army
- United States Marine Corp
- United States Navy
- United States Postal Service
- Unity Point Health
- USDA – Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Warren Achievement Center
- Western Illinois Managed Home Services
- Wexford Health Sources
- Western Illinois University Army ROTC
- Workforce Office of Western Illinois
- Yetter Manufacturing
Additional organizations may be represented the day of the event. For more information, contact Tracy Engstrom, coordinator of career development, at 309.341.5246 or tengstrom@sandburg.edu, or visit here.