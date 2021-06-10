Career fair for jobs at Thomson Prison

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is holding a career fair on Friday, June 25, for jobs available at the United States Penitentiary at Thomson.

The event will be held at Majestic Pines, 11503 3 Mile Road in Thomson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are careers available for corrections and medical professionals with a starting salary of $43,495 to $49,508 and a 25% recruitment bonus. Correctional officers have a 10% retention incentive after one year of service.

Benefits include:

Competitive pay

Federal law enforcement retirement pension

Matching 401k

Full health benefits

Free fitness center

Vacation and sick leave

Applications can be started here using the keywords “bureau of prisons.”

Applicants are asked to bring:

Resume

Two forms of identification

Transcripts

Veterans may be eligible for accelerated hiring and should bring:

DD214 (member 4 copy) or Statement of Service

VA disability letter

VRA eligibility

Questions can be emailed to this address.

More information can be found at the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.