Career fair for jobs at Thomson Prison

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is holding a career fair on Friday, June 25, for jobs available at the United States Penitentiary at Thomson.
The event will be held at Majestic Pines, 11503 3 Mile Road in Thomson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are careers available for corrections and medical professionals with a starting salary of $43,495 to $49,508 and a 25% recruitment bonus. Correctional officers have a 10% retention incentive after one year of service.
Benefits include:
- Competitive pay
- Federal law enforcement retirement pension
- Matching 401k
- Full health benefits
- Free fitness center
- Vacation and sick leave
Applications can be started here using the keywords “bureau of prisons.”
Applicants are asked to bring:
- Resume
- Two forms of identification
- Transcripts
Veterans may be eligible for accelerated hiring and should bring:
- DD214 (member 4 copy) or Statement of Service
- VA disability letter
- VRA eligibility
Questions can be emailed to this address.
More information can be found at the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.