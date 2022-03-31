Dozens of employers visited Black Hawk College for a career fair Thursday afternoon to help college students and the community kick off a new career.

Businesses were looking for people to fill internships, summer jobs and full-time opportunities.

Organizers like the college’s Career Planning and Placement Coordinator Angela Striegel says the event was a win-win for both students and recruiters.

“Recruiters are facing a really difficult time finding good talent, so it’s helping the recruiters,” said Streigel. “One-stop shopping, exposure to lots of job searches in one location, so we do it for the recruiters … we do it for the students and the job-seekers.”

Christian Manzi, a student at Black Hawk College who attended the career fair, says it was convenient having multiple employers under one roof.

“It’s just interesting to have all these companies in one place,” said Manzi. “You don’t have to travel to each one of them, so I chose to come over to look for an internship or a job that I can do over the summer when school is closed.”

A wide range of employers came out for the career fair, including local police departments and the military.